Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $239.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 15,942.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 303,461 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 714.5% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 651,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 571,597 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.