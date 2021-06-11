Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 13,138 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $87,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

