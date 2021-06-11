Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $4,144,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $682.91 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.