ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. 3,017,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

