Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,617 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Celestica by 69.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,320 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

