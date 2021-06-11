Celanese (NYSE:CE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

CE stock opened at $161.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

