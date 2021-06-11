Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 1,112,427 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112,427 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. 9,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,848. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

