Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $85.50 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,392 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties accounts for 1.7% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $85,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,840,000 after buying an additional 811,449 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,576. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

