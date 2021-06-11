Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $170.40 Million Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,328 shares during the quarter. VEREIT makes up 3.4% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 1.93% of VEREIT worth $170,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in VEREIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in VEREIT by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

VER stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. 61,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,414. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

