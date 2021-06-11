Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys 34,991 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Kansas City Southern worth $31,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.69. 52,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,040. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.36.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

