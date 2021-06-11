Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 680,500 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Paramount Group worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

