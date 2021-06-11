Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.36.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
CSLT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.
