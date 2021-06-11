Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,932 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

