Carol L. Colman Sells 600 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $14,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:EMO opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.