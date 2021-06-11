Carol L. Colman Sells 600 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $14,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EMO opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,965,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

