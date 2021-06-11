CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) versus Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Financial Survey

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CarLotz and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Rush Enterprises 2.93% 10.99% 4.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CarLotz and Rush Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00

CarLotz presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.46%. Rush Enterprises has a consensus target price of $39.83, suggesting a potential downside of 14.70%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarLotz and Rush Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 5.99 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.75 Rush Enterprises $4.74 billion 0.55 $114.89 million $2.04 22.89

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats CarLotz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

