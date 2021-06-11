CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $364,963.52 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $364,963.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,518,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

Shares of CARG opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

