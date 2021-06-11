Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 176.15% and a negative net margin of 33.55%.

Shares of CGRN opened at $7.67 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

