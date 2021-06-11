Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Earnings Results

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 176.15% and a negative net margin of 33.55%.

CGRN stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

