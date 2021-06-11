Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Capital City Bank Group worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,510. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $442.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

