Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $49,503,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

