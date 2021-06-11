Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 509.7% from the May 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 72,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.