Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 509.7% from the May 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 72,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
Cansortium Company Profile
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.