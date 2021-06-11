Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$34.72, with a volume of 119322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

