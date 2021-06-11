Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$149.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$149.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$144.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$89.42 and a 52 week high of C$146.05. The company has a market cap of C$64.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6321947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,591.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,085,522.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

