Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,311,033 shares of company stock worth $169,946,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

