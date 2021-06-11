Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWMC opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $41.61.

