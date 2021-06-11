Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $628,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,371,000 after buying an additional 79,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $602.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $604.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.43 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.