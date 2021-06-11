Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

