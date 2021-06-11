Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,652 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 116.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,062,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,009,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

