California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $12,307,746.60 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $9,851,042.43.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. CarVal Investors LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.