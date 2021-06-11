Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFWFF opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.