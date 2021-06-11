Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,608 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 61,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 224,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 42,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 77,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.70. 618,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,199,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.