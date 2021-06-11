Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 179,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

