Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 86,197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 491.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.00. 851,186 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.16.

