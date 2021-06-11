Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. 112,746 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.03.

