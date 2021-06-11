Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Envista by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $13,343,000.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NVST stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,457. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,886 shares of company stock worth $13,420,875. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

