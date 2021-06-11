CACHE Gold (CGT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $102,548.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for about $60.25 or 0.00163749 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.16 or 0.00807598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00086385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045229 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.