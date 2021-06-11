Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,778.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,783.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cable One by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cable One by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

