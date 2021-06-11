Burst (BURST) 1-Day Volume Tops $132,310.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Burst has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and approximately $132,310.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

