Burleson & Company LLC Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

