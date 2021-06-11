Burleson & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $154.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

