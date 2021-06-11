Burleson & Company LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $384.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

