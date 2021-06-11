Burleson & Company LLC Buys Shares of 450 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

