Burleson & Company LLC Buys Shares of 351 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,522. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

ADP opened at $200.06 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $200.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

