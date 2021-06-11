Burleson & Company LLC Buys Shares of 236 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 236 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $231.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.25. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

