Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $29,000 in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 6.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. Research analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

