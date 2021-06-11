Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,525 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

