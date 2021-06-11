Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Brunello Cucinelli stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

