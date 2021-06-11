Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bruker ended first-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across all of its segments and geographies looks impressive. Robust acceptance of Bruker’s GHz-class systems bodes well. Strength in Bruker’s microbiology and molecular diagnostics revenues is also encouraging. Launch of Bruker’s next generation, high-performance 80 MHz Fourier Transform Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (FT-NMR) benchtop spectrometer is impressive. Expansion of both margins augers well. The company’s current-year outlook with strong growth prospects over 2020 buoys optimism. Strong solvency is an added plus. Over the past six months, Bruker has outperformed its industry. Yet, a sequential fall in Bruker’s SARS-CoV-2 testing revenues is worrying. Foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes persist.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.66. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

