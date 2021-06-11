Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.94 Million

Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $683.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $693.50 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $598.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $54.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

