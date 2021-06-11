Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $683.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $674.38 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $598.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.