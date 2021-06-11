Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,978. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.39. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

